School reopening in Delhi postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases: Check new date

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday postponed the reopening of schools. The schools across the country were closed since March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

In an order on Friday, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced that all schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5. "All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shut down as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of 'Unlock' since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

As per the latest guidelines under 'Unlock', schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on a voluntary basis from September 21.

Steps are now being taken by a few states to reopen the schools in the wake of ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines announced by the Centre. Notably, some states have decided to open schools from September 21, but only for classes 9 to 12.

In August, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued guidelines stating that schools and colleges will remain shut till September end, but they can call in 50 per cent of their teachers for facilitating online teaching. Accordingly, students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to visit schools on a ‘voluntary basis’ to clear their doubts.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had issued a notification stating that students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

According to the Delhi government, “All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers."

"This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools,” it added.

The Delhi government has allowed gyms to resume operations from September 14 also yoga institutes has been permitted to reopen. While the weekly markets have also been allowed to reopen till September 30. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government issued a formal order. Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect, as per the official order. As a rule, every gym and yoga institute will have to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the Central government.