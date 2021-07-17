Thick layer of white foam floats on Yamuna river in Delhi, here's what experts said

New Delhi: A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on top of Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi, the last time it happened was in 2019 when pictures of devotees during Chhat Pooja could be seen standing in waist-deep toxic froth at Kalindi Kunj.

The reason behind the ‘toxic’ foam is high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river, as per experts.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of toxic foam floats on the surface of river Yamuna. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj area this morning. pic.twitter.com/pPb91BgTjO — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Further, the experts stated that the it was a common thing in the Yamuna but it has increased in the last five to six years.

The Delhi government has recently sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna River that is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

(With ANI inputs)