हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yamuna river

Thick layer of white foam floats on Yamuna river in Delhi, here's what experts said

A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on top of Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. 

Thick layer of white foam floats on Yamuna river in Delhi, here&#039;s what experts said
ANI photo

New Delhi: A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on top of Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi, the last time it happened was in 2019 when pictures of devotees during Chhat Pooja could be seen standing in waist-deep toxic froth at Kalindi Kunj.

The reason behind the ‘toxic’ foam is high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river, as per experts.

Further, the experts stated that the it was a common thing in the Yamuna but it has increased in the last five to six years.

The Delhi government has recently sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna River that is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

(With ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yamuna riverDelhiDelhi News
Next
Story

16 dead at Bihar's West Champaran after consuming spurious liquor, probe underway

Must Watch

PT8M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Bhushan Kumar faces rape case