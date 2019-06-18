Watch: Three-storey building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar collapses

Delhi: A three-storeyed building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar collapsed on Wednesday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

Shaky footage of the entire incident shows a section of the building, near the room's balcony, crumble onto the ground and a cloud of dust engulfing the entire region.

#WATCH Delhi: A three-storey building in Sadar Bazaar collapsed earlier today. No casualties reported pic.twitter.com/7XcJmAyYto — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

The balcony was situated on the first floor of the three-storeyed building.

The incident took place in the morning hours of Wednesday. The fire department received a call at around 6.25 am informing them that a portion of the building in the national capital`s Sadar Bazaar area had collapsed. Four vehicles were rushed to the spot.

No one was injured in the incident, said authorities.