building collapse

Watch: Three-storey building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar collapses

The balcony was situated on the first floor of the three-storeyed building.   

Watch: Three-storey building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar collapses
Video grab

Delhi: A three-storeyed building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar collapsed on Wednesday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

Shaky footage of the entire incident shows a section of the building, near the room's balcony, crumble onto the ground and a cloud of dust engulfing the entire region.

The balcony was situated on the first floor of the three-storeyed building. 

The incident took place in the morning hours of Wednesday. The fire department received a call at around 6.25 am informing them that a portion of the building in the national capital`s Sadar Bazaar area had collapsed. Four vehicles were rushed to the spot. 

No one was injured in the incident, said authorities. 

building collapseSadar Bazaar
