हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO Apprentice 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, get direct link here and other details

Interested candidates can apply at the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme - mhrdnats.gov.in. 

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, get direct link here and other details
Representational image

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for Apprentice posts in Tamil Nadu. Interested candidates can apply at the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme - mhrdnats.gov.in

The recruitment drive will fill 57 vacancies of DRDO Apprentice. The last date to apply is by July 20, 2021. 

The online DRDO notification read, “Combat Vehicles Research & Development Estt. (DRDO), Avadi, Chennai, invites Online application from eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), hailing from Tamilnadu, for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973.” 

Vacancies:

Graduate Apprentices: 31 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 26 Posts

Selection process:

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) will prepare the shortlist from the online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Those shortlisted will be intimated through their registered email id. They will be required to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.

Eligibility criteria:

Eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), hailing from Tamil Nadu can apply for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Amendment Act 1973.

Candidates are advised to keep check more updates on this detailed notification here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DRDO Apprentice 2021DRDO Recruitment 2021DRDO
Next
Story

Despite lockdown, Delhi's NO2 pollution increased by 125% in one year, finds study

Must Watch

PT59M2S

Opportunity for many new faces in Modi cabinet expansion, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur to become minister