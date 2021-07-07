DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, get direct link here and other details

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for Apprentice posts in Tamil Nadu. Interested candidates can apply at the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme - mhrdnats.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 57 vacancies of DRDO Apprentice. The last date to apply is by July 20, 2021.

The online DRDO notification read, “Combat Vehicles Research & Development Estt. (DRDO), Avadi, Chennai, invites Online application from eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), hailing from Tamilnadu, for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973.”

Vacancies:

Graduate Apprentices: 31 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 26 Posts

Selection process:

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) will prepare the shortlist from the online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Those shortlisted will be intimated through their registered email id. They will be required to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.

Eligibility criteria:

Eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), hailing from Tamil Nadu can apply for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Amendment Act 1973.

Candidates are advised to keep check more updates on this detailed notification here.