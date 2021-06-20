DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for Junior Research Officer posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Integrated Test Range (ITR), a premier laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking to recruit for posts of Junior Research Officer (JRF).

ITR has invited applications for five vacancies in JRF posts. Interested candidates can send applications along with certificates at hrd@itr.drdo.in. The last date to submit the application is July 9.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have BE/BTech in first division with valid GATE Score OR ME/MTech in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate Levels.

Age limit:

Aspirants should be under 28 years as on 09/07/2021 for JRF. Age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC Candidates will be applicable.

Selection procedure:

The Walk-in-interview will be conducted through Video Conferencing. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via SMS/ Email regarding VC mode/ Date/ Timing of Interview.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to produce original certificates of proof of date of birth, mark sheet, GATE/ NET certificate, degree certificate among others.

Candidates are suggested to keep a tab on the official website of DRDO - www.drdo.gov.in for more updates.

