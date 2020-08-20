हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kisan Credit Card

1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of Rs 1,02,065 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 15 May 2020 has announced to cover 2.5 crore new farmers under the KCC scheme. 

1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of Rs 1,02,065 crore

New Delhi: The government has sanctioned 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of Rs 1,02,065 crore to small and marginal farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.

“In an effort to buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19, a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card (KCC). As on 17.08.2020, 1.22 crore KCCs have been sanctioned with credit limit of Rs. 1,02,065  crore. This will go a long way in reviving the rural economy and accelerating agricultural growth,” the Ministry of Finance said.

It may be recalled that as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the Government had announced provision of a concessional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore which is likely to benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 15 May 2020 has announced to cover 2.5 crore new farmers under the KCC scheme. This will provide an additional liquidity of Rs 5 lakh crore in the hands of farmers, who are suffering from the recent downturn of economy.

As, dairy is among the fastest growing sectors of the economy with a CAGR of above 6% in the last 5 years, providing short term credit to dairy farmers for meeting their requirements for working capital, marketing etc. will boost their productivity tremendously.

Tags:
Kisan Credit CardNirmala SitharamanAtmanirbhar Bharat
Next
Story

1.89 crore salaried Indians lost jobs since April, around 50 lakh only in July, says CMIE
  • 28,36,925Confirmed
  • 53,866Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M30S

Zee News' anchor shares her experience, when she came to know Sushant Singh Rajput is dead