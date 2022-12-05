16 new bills for Winter Session of Parliament: From Trade Marks to GI Goods, check full list

Winter Session of Parliament 2022: The Narendra Modi government may bring around 16 new bills during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7. These new bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing include Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill and Dental Bill. The Trade Marks bill seeks to incorporate aspects of the Madrid Registration System, amend the procedure regarding show cause, hearing, and opposition hearing, and incorporation of electronic communication by the Trade Mark Office. The Dental Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and sets up a National Dental Commission.

Below is the list of 16 Bills to be introduced in the Parliament during the Winter Session for the first time:

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The bills that have already been introduced and will be taken up for discussion and passing include The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 and The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Below is the full list of such bills:

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019

The Mediation Bill, 2021

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The winter session of Parliament will conclude on December 29, 2022 and there will be a total of 17 working days. The Lok Sabha will also pay tributes to the members who passed away during the inter-session period. Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in October. This is also the first session that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.