trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674450
NewsBusinessEconomy
GST

18% GST On Gangajal? Check What The Authority Says

The need for clarity regarding the GST imposed on Gangakjal arose as a result of many media stories claiming that the item was subject to an 18 percent GST.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

18% GST On Gangajal? Check What The Authority Says File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has issued a clarification in response to reports that 18 percent GST is placed on Gangajal, claiming that no GST is applied on Gangajal and other puja goods.

The revenue division of the Finance Ministry made it clear on October 12 that gangajal and other commodities used in religious worship are free under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) before the festival season. 

The need for clarity regarding the GST imposed on Gangakjal arose as a result of many media stories claiming that the item was subject to an 18 percent GST.

"Puja samagri and gangajal used in puja by households all around the country are exempt under GST. During its 14th and 15th meetings in 2017, the GST Council thoroughly considered GST on puja samagri and agreed to retain it on the exempt list. Therefore, ever since the GST was implemented, all of these things have been exempt," it stated in a social media post on X.

Other puja goods like kajal, kumkum, bindis, sindoo, alta, plastic, etc. are exempt from GST, according to the information provided. In September, the government collected more GST than it did in August, up 2.3 percent, or 10.2 percent year over year, to $1.63 lakh crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!