trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656548
NewsBusinessEconomy
2000 BANK NOTES

2,000 Denomination Notes Worth Rs 3.32 Lakh Crore Received Back Till Aug 31

Thus, 93 percent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, as of May 19, have since been returned, the central bank said.

Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2,000 Denomination Notes Worth Rs 3.32 Lakh Crore Received Back Till Aug 31 Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Bank notes of 2,000 denominations worth Rs 3.32 lakh crore have been received back by banks till August 31, according to data collated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Consequently, Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation at the close of business on August 31 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore in terms of value.

Thus, 93 percent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, as of May 19, have since been returned, the central bank said.

Data collected from major banks indicates that out of the total banknotes in Rs 2,000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87 percent of them are in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13 percent have been exchanged into other denomination banknotes.

The RBI has urged members of the public to utilize the remaining period until September 30 to deposit or exchange the Rs 2,000 banknotes held with them.

On May 19, the government announced that 2,000 denomination notes would be withdrawn from circulation by September 30 and urged people to get them deposited or exchanged before the said deadline.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train