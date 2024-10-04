Bengaluru Engineer Lands Rs 65 LPA Job At Google, But Techies Are ‘Unimpressed’ – Here’s Why

New Delhi: Landing a job with a package of Rs 65 lakh per annum is a dream of many and one man’s excitement after receiving such an offer from Google was clearly visible on social media. What made it even more remarkable was that the candidate came from a tier 3 college and didn't have a computer science background. While this achievement has inspired many, some tech professionals were less impressed, claiming to have seen better offers from Google in the past.

An anonymous individual received a lucrative job offer from Google, and a screenshot of the offer, shared by Jolapara, went viral. The candidate was offered a Senior Software Engineer position with a total package of Rs 65 lakh per year, along with additional perks—a Rs 9 lakh annual bonus, a Rs 19 lakh signing bonus, and a Rs 5 lakh relocation bonus. For many, this seemed like a life-changing opportunity especially for someone without a traditional tech background or a degree from a top-tier college.

“What 10 years of experience can get you? Crazy offers,” Jolapara shared on X (formerly Twitter), posting a screenshot of the impressive Google job offer.

Check out the post here:

what 10YOE can get you :P

- crazy offers pic.twitter.com/1RVG5QRo8N — Kartik Jolapara (@codingmickey) September 28, 2024

The post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from professionals across various fields. Some were surprised by the figures, while others found the offer underwhelming compared to their own experiences.

One user commented, “Am I the only one who's not thrilled looking at these numbers? I mean aren't they common in tech? Am I missing something?”

Another responded, “Really? What is your definition of common? Common is when the majority get such packages, not more than 10-20%. Correct me if I’m wrong.”

A third user added, “These numbers can be seen with people with 6-8 years of experience as well. I have seen people getting similar or even more. But again, that’s a really good number and I hope the guy is happy and wish him all the best.”

“To be very honest. Not impressed with the numbers. I’ve seen better by the same company. But I’m happy for him. 10 years of experience and L5 requires a lot of expertise,” commented fifth user.