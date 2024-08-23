New Delhi: Bengaluru, IT capital of India is set to reach new heights with the Karnataka Cabinet’s approval of the Bengaluru Skydeck which is soon to be South Asia’s tallest structure. Standing around 250 metres tall this landmark will offer a stunning 360-degree view of the city. Estimated at Rs 500 crores, this project is a significant upgrade to Bengaluru's infrastructure and is set to become a new landmark in India's tech capital.

To give you an idea of its height, the Skydeck will be more than three times taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar which is 73 metres high. Currently, Bengaluru’s tallest building is the CNTC Presidential Tower at 160 metres, so the Skydeck will set a new record for the city’s skyline.

The Skydeck will be situated along NICE Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Plans are also in place to link it with the metro rail system, this will ensure easy access for visitors. Initially, the government considered building it in the city center but faced two major issues: finding 25 acres of land in central Bengaluru was challenging, and the Defense Ministry raised concerns about the proximity of a tall structure to military sites. These issues, including potential risks to military airports led to the decision to place the Skydeck on the city's outskirts.

What other projects has the Karnataka government approved for Bengaluru?

The Karnataka government has approved several other major projects for Bengaluru. An underground tunnel will be built from Hebbal to Silk Board junction at an estimated cost of ₹12,690 crore to ease traffic congestion on this busy route.

Additionally, 52 new Indira Canteens and 592 new Anganwadis (child care centers) will open in Bengaluru, with the Anganwadis costing around ₹50 crore. The Ramanagara district will also be renamed to Bengaluru South district.