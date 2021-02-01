Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman will read out Budget speech through a tab, instead of traditional 'bahi khata'

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will deliver her budget speech that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery.

However, departing from the usual practice, the Finance Minister will present and read out the Union Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

Ahead of her third Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

Finance Minister had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.

The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution. Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.