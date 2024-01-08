New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stunning beauty of Lakshadweep --the country's Union Territory witnessed massive search volume on Google.

Data shows that the search volume of the archipelago surged by a massive bulk, something that was not seen in the last 20 years. PM's images, captured in the picturesque islands, took social media by the storm.

PM Modi, sharing his experiences from Lakshadweep, thanked the people of the islands for their hospitality.

The Prime Minister posted on X, ""Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep..."

Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the… pic.twitter.com/tYW5Cvgi8N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.



During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

Meanwhile, in the promotion of Lakshadweep, the tiniest Union Territoy of India, it is Modi Government's consistent India-focussed approach that gets prominent focus. Among several nation-building initiatives, that ranges from from Make in India, Manufacture In India, Startup India and the recent call for ‘Wed in India’ by PM Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address in November last year --each one of them has Investment in India at the heart of the initiative.

Espousing the promotion of Lakswadeep, External Minister Dr S Jaishankar had tweeted, "By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep’s prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions. As India becomes more world ready, let’s showcase the beauty and diversity of our great nation."

By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us.



More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep’s prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions.



As India… pic.twitter.com/GBZxQcGmPg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2024

Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, that was launched in 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best in class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. It is one of the unique 'Vocal for Local' initiatives that promoted India's manufacturing domain to the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a couple of days said India needs a movement like 'Wed in India' on the lines of 'Made in India' and asked affluent industrialists to hold at least one destination wedding in their families each year in Uttarakhand saying it will help the hill state emerge as a wedding destination.

Now if you compare Lakshwadeep's domestic tourism potential, you can draw a big analogy with that of PM's recent call to affluent business families to hold destination weddings in the country instead of going abroad. The one common link that immediately you can infer is Spend in India.

This infact is a big step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, where there is a beautiful confluence of Indian people spending in India and at the same time save the outflow of funds.