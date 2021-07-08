CNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad! Check new rates

New Delhi: With the rising fuel prices across the country, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday (July 8) announce the hike in retail rates of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi and two nearby satellite cities: Noida and Ghaziabad.

In Delhi, CNG retail price has been increased from Rs 43.40 per Kg to Rs 44.30 per Kg while in Nodia the price of per Kg CNG has been hiked from Rs 49.08 to Rs 49.98. CNG prices in Ghaziabad are similar to prices in Noida.

In a tweet, IGL said, “CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40/kg to Rs 44.30/kg wef 6 am today i.e. 8th July 2021.”

The increase in the CNG prices has come at a time when petrol and diesel prices have reached their record highs across the country. At present, petrol is selling at over Rs 100 per litre in all major cities, with Delhi being the latest to join the list on Wednesday, July 7.

Meanwhile, the increase in the CNG prices will also put pressure on the profit margins of suppliers of the gas. Another negative effect that might be on the cards could be an increase in the prices of auto-rickshaw rates. Most auto-rickshaws in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad currently run on CNG.