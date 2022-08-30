New Delhi: Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister on Tuesday released the Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100. It was released by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman EAC-PM, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G20, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM & Christian Ketels, Prof. at Havard Business School.

The Competitiveness Roadmap is a collaborative edndevour between EAC-PM, The Institute for Competitiveness headed by Dr Amit Kapoor, and Professor Michael E. Porter and Dr Christian Ketels from Harvard Business School.

The Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 is based on the framework developed by Professor Michael E. Porter. India@100 is a roadmap for our country's journey towards its centennial year, identifying the steps required to realize the vast potential and huge ambitions that you have outlined for our nation. The roadmap stands to inform and guide the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047.

It proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India’s economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity. The roadmap presents an integrated agenda of prioritised initiatives based on a thorough examination of India’s present economic state and competitive advantages. Building on the many reforms your government has enacted over recent years, it addresses both what actions India needs to prioritize now and how it needs to organize itself to deliver these actions effectively.

The document also asserts that the competitiveness approach should serve as the cornerstone of India’s economic and social policy to drive India’s growth further and sustain it over the long term.