Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824686https://zeenews.india.com/economy/essar-group-co-founder-shashi-ruia-dies-at-80-after-prolonged-illness-2824686.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ESSAR GROUP

Essar Group Co-Founder Shashi Ruia Dies At 80 After Prolonged Illness

Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia has died after a prolonged illness. He was 80.

|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 09:43 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Essar Group Co-Founder Shashi Ruia Dies At 80 After Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia has died after a prolonged illness. He was 80.

Ruia, who co-founded metals-to-technology conglomerate Essar with his brother Ravi, died in Mumbai around 23.55 hrs on November 25, family sources said.

He had returned from the US, where he was undergoing treatment, about a month back.

His mortal remains will be kept at Ruia House from 1 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday. The funeral procession will leave from Ruia House at 4 pm towards the Hindu Worli Crematorium.

Shashi, a first-generation entrepreneur industrialist, started his career in 1965 under the guidance of his father Nand Kishore Ruia.

He, along with his brother Ravi, laid the foundation of Essar in 1969 by constructing an outer breakwater at Chennai Port. The group expanded into various sectors, including steel, oil refining, exploration and production, telecom, power, and construction.

He is survived by his wife Manju and two sons Prashant and Anshuman.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK