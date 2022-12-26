topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

Financial literacy poor across urban, rural population in country: RBI survey

The survey was based on three parameters namely, financial knowledge, attitude, and behaviour. On a total score of 21, the average urban and rural scores were 11.7. Zone-wise, the scores were as follows: In the north zone, the scores in urban and rural areas were at par at 11.5 each.

Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:32 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Financial literacy poor across urban, rural population in country: RBI survey

New Delhi: A general perception is that most of the rural population is not well-versed in digital banking in India. However, in what can be termed as a revelation, according to a pan-India "Financial Literacy and Inclusion survey" conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), digital banking awareness and knowledge among the rural and urban population across the country is at par with each other, with the average being 11.7 for both segments on a score of 21.

The survey was based on three parameters namely, financial knowledge, attitude, and behaviour. On a total score of 21, the average urban and rural scores were 11.7. Zone-wise, the scores were as follows: In the north zone, the scores in urban and rural areas were at par at 11.5 each. 

Similarly in the east zone too, the scores were 12.1 for both rural and urban areas. In the central zone, the score for urban areas was 12.5 and for rural areas, it was marginally less at 12.1. The West zone also showed neck-to-neck scores with urban areas recording 12.6 and rural areas showing 12.5.

In the south zone, the urban area score was 11.2 while the rural area score stood at 10.3. With both urban and rural areas not showing much of a difference across the country according to the RBI survey, it indicates that in terms of awareness about digital banking, a lot needs to be done to improve knowledge across all strata of society.

Live Tv

RBIReserve Bank of India

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022