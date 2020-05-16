FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 4th tranche of measures related to Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat package

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm at National Media centre on Saturday to announce the fourth tranche of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. The fourth tranche will likely focus on the middle class and small traders and retailers.

On Friday (May 15) Sitharaman announced the third tranche of measures related to Atmanirbhar Bharat. The third tranche was focused on 11 measures. 8 of them related to infrastructure, agriculture and allied activities and the rest three pertained to governance and administrative reforms.

Rs 1 lakh crore was provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate & aggregation points

in a step to strenghten infrastructure in agriculture, financing facility of India. New scheme of interest subvention of 2 percent for dairy was also announced.

FM in her addresss to media on Friday also said, ''Aiming to implement PM's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’, a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises; Improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets and improved incomes to be key focus areas.''

The Finance Ministry alloted Rs 10,000 crores scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) and Rs 500 crore for operations green supply chain subsidy for perishable commodities.

On Thursday (May 14) Sitharaman announced the second tranche of measures related to Atmanirbhar Bharat. The FM 2nd tranche of package laid focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers.

In the first tranche of measures announced on May 13 the FM gave details of 15 new and some enhanced measures to revive businesses. She announced a host of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, Real Estate, NBFCs, EPF, and Discoms.