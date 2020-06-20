हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
petrol price

Fuel price increased in Delhi; Petrol to cost Rs 78.88 and diesel Rs 77.67 per litre

The price of fuel in Delhi were hiked for the 14th day in a row by the oil marketing companies on Saturday (June 20, 2020). The price of petrol was increased by 55 paise, rising the cost to Rs 78.88/litre and the price of diesel was hiked by 63 paise bringing the cost to  Rs 77.67/litre in the national capital.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Since June 9, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the national capital by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol price has been increased to Rs 85.72 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 75.54.

 

petrol priceDiesel priceFuel pricefuel price increase in Delhifuel price hikepetrol price todaydiesel price today
