Fuel price increased in Delhi; Petrol to cost Rs 78.88 and diesel Rs 77.67 per litre

The price of fuel in Delhi were hiked for the 14th day in a row by the oil marketing companies on Saturday (June 20, 2020). The price of petrol was increased by 55 paise, rising the cost to Rs 78.88/litre and the price of diesel was hiked by 63 paise bringing the cost to Rs 77.67/litre in the national capital.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Since June 9, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the national capital by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol price has been increased to Rs 85.72 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 75.54.