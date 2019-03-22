हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India disinvestment target

Govt exceeds disinvestment target this fiscal, proceeds touch Rs 85,000 crore

The government has mopped up Rs 9,500 crore from the fifth tranche of CPSE ETF and Rs 14,500 crore from the REC-PFC deal.

Govt exceeds disinvestment target this fiscal, proceeds touch Rs 85,000 crore

New Delhi: The Government Friday said it has exceeded its disinvestment target for the current fiscal by Rs 5,000 crore and the proceeds have touched Rs 85,000 crore.

"As against a target of Rs 80,000 crore for disinvestment for the current year, the divestment receipts have touched Rs 85,000 crores today," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted.

The government has mopped up Rs 9,500 crore from the fifth tranche of CPSE ETF and Rs 14,500 crore from the REC-PFC deal.

For next fiscal the disinvestment target has been fixed at Rs 90,000 crore.

Tags:
India disinvestment target2018-19 disinvestment targetArun Jaitley
Next
Story

Fitch cuts India growth forecast for FY20 to 6.8% on weak momentum

Must Watch

PT1M53S

BSP releases first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election