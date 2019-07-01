GST revenue collection at Rs 99,939 crore in June

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections missed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark by a whisker in June.

Total gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2019 is Rs 99,939 crore of which CGST is Rs 18,366 crore, SGST is Rs 25,343 crore, IGST is Rs 47,772 crore (including Rs 21,980 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 8,457 crore (including Rs 876 crore collected on imports), , the government said on Monday.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of May up to 30th June, 2019 is 74.38 lakh.

The Government has settled Rs 18,169 crore to CGST and Rs 13,613 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of June, 2019 is Rs 36,535 crore for CGST and Rs 38,956 crore for the SGST.

Revenue in June, 2018 was Rs 95,610 crore and the revenue during June, 2019 is a growth of 4.52 percent over the revenue in the same month last year. The revenue in June, 2019 is 1.86 percent higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in FY 2018-19 (Rs 98,114 crore), an official release stated.