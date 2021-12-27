Here's how Indian healthtech startups are evolving in pandemic

The global Covid-19 crisis was not only unprecedented, but it also put enormous pressure on the Indian healthcare ecosystem's already existing weaknesses and deficiencies. For India's healthtech startups, the pandemic was both a challenge and an opportunity. Healthtech firms have grown in number and investment in India; two of the country's most recent unicorns, PharmEasy and Innovaccer, are healthtech startups. The surge will continue, and it will be critical not only to tackle Covid-19, but also to address future health issues.

During the pandemic, telemedicine accounted for 30% of all patient visits, and this number is expected to rise. Consider Practo's experience during the pandemic, when the company saw a 16 percent increase in online consultations week over week in May 2020, as well as a Series D investment. During the epidemic, several firms such as 1mg, Pharmeasy, Mfine, and others experienced rapid development and received investor backing.

A few startups are working for frontline workers and vaccination of the Indian people, either indirectly or directly. Data management, Covid-19 progression monitoring solutions, pandemic response care, social distancing using bluetooth/IoT, patient tracing, remote monitoring, N-95 mask/PPE maker, sterilisation tools/services, vaccine equipment manufacturer, IoT devices based at home diagnostics, Covid-19 rapid test kit, supply chain management, AI/ML data driven clinical trials, and many other topics are among the topics being worked on by startups.

Healthtech startups are harnessing cutting-edge technologies to develop products and services that benefit patients as well as other healthcare stakeholders.