topStoriesenglish2590270
NewsBusinessEconomy
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Himachal Collected Rs 5,343 Crore Tax In 2022-23, Up 19%

During 2022-23, the economic intelligence unit wing of the department of Himachal Pradesh detected 89 cases with GST implications of Rs 257 crore. 

Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:30 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Himachal Collected Rs 5,343 Crore Tax In 2022-23, Up 19%

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh's tax department collected Rs 5,343 crore during the just concluded financial year 2022-23, against an estimated Rs 5,130 crore the previous year. The tax collection for 2022-23 is up by 19 percent on a yearly basis, the Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise said in a press note on Saturday.

"The handsome growth in GST collections in 2022-23 has resulted from strong vigilance maintained by the department on a number of fronts and capacity building of tax officers," the press note read. (Also Read: Bank Holidays In April 2023: Banks In India Will Remain Closed For Up To 15 Days - Check Dates And City-Wise List)

The note said the department has verified 13 lakh e-way bills due to its strong presence on the road. E-way bill is typically an electronic bill for the movement of goods on the road to be generated on a dedicated portal. (Also Read: Amul Hikes Milk Price By Rs 2/Litre In Gujarat)

"The verification of e-way bills has resulted in a collection of Rs 8 crore by way of penalty. The department imparted training to 400 officers during the year covering different dimensions," the note said.

During 2022-23, the economic intelligence unit wing of the department of Himachal Pradesh detected 89 cases with GST implications of Rs 257 crore. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?