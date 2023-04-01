topStoriesenglish2590137
Amul Hikes Milk Price By Rs 2/Litre In Gujarat

Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 02:47 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Saturday hiked the Amul milk price by Rs 2 per litre in the state. This marks the first increase in milk prices since the state Assembly elections in December 2022.

The GCMMF, which is the apex body of milk cooperatives in the state, typically announces milk price hikes in advance but did not do so this time. Sources suggest that the rise in cost of milk production due to increasing fodder and transportation prices has led to the price hike. (Also Read: Bank Holidays In April 2023: Banks In India Will Remain Closed For Up To 15 Days - Check Dates And City-Wise List)

After the price revision, the cost of Amul buffalo milk is now Rs 68 per litre, while Amul Gold is priced at Rs 64 per litre, and Amul Shakti at Rs 58 per litre. Amul Cow Milk is now priced at Rs 54 per litre, Amul Tazaa at Rs 52 per litre, and Amul T-special at Rs 60 per litre. (Also Read: Assam DA Hike: Dearness Allowance For State Govt Employees Hiked By 4% To 42% Ahead Of Bihu)

While the prices of different brands of Amul milk were hiked twice across India by GCMMF in the last six months, Gujarat was exempted. However, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Amul had raised prices by Rs 2 per litre in October 2022, and then by another Rs 3 in February 2023 for all markets, except Gujarat.

