Bank Holidays April 2023: Banks In India Will Remain Close For Up To 15 Days - Check-City Wise List Here

New Delhi: Today is the first day of the ongoing month. There are numerous changes coming into effect today. Bank branches in several cities of the country will remain closed during certain days of the month of April as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. However online banking activities will continue to work.

Here we are compiling a full list of bank holidays in April 2023. As per the central banks holidays list, the bank branches will witness 15 days off in the ongoing month.

There will be a total of 15 bank holidays in April 2023, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, following an almost 12-day bank holiday in March.

Numerous festivals will be observed in different states across the nation over the course of the upcoming month. Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Annual closing, and many more important festivals are among them.

The use of ATMs will continue. In March, there are about 12 bank holidays. Throughout the third month of the new year, banks in both the public and commercial sectors are closed for a total of 12 days in a number of cities.

On the below-mentioned date, all Indian banks, both public and private, will be closed on certain days, including the weekends. The second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays, are included in the holidays. The banks are open as usual on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2023. Check out the list here.

April 1, 2023: Banks on the 1st date of April will be closed due to the annual closing of the banks. Banks in Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh will be opened.

April 2, 2023: Sunday

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi).

April 5: Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Bank will be closed in Hyderabad)

April 7: Good Friday ( Banks will be closed all over India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar).

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti ( Banks will be closed all over India except Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla)

April 15: Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year ( Bank holiday will be witnessed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Trivanantpuram)

April 16: Sunday

April 18: Shab-I-Qadr ( Bank branches will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir)

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr ( Banks will be closed in Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala)

April 22: Fourth Saturday

April 23: Sunday

April 30: Sunday