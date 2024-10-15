Hyundai Motor India Limited IPO Kicks Off: 10 Key Points To Know

New Delhi: The much anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Limited opened on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The Bid/Offer Opening Date, being Monday, October 14, 2024 while the Closing Date is Thursday, October 17, 2024. The Company’s initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of up to 142,194,700 Equity Shares by Hyundai Motor Company.

Hyundai Motor India on Monday raised Rs 8,315.28 crore from 225 anchor investor at Rs 1,960 per share (the upper end of the price band), a day before its public issue opening.It included 21 domestic mutual funds through a total of 83 schemes (34.42 per cent of the total allocation to anchor investors). The company has finalised the allocation of 4.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,960 per share.

Hyundai Motor India Limited IPO: Here Are 10 Key Things You Want To Know

1. IPO Price Band fixed at Rs 1,865 per equity share to Rs 1,960 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each

2. Anchor Investor Bidding Date –Monday, October 14, 2024

3. Bid /Offer Opening Date – Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and Bid/ Offer Closing Date – Thursday, October 17, 2024

4. Bids can be made for a minimum of 7 Equity Shares and in multiples of 7 Equity Shares thereafter

5. Not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers

6. 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price

7. Not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors of which one-third of the Non-Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than Rs 200,000 and up to Rs 1,000,000 and two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than Rs 1,000,000

8. Not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors

9. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer

10. The Equity Shares of the Company are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited