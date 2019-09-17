India in dialogue with US to resolve trade issues: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Indian government is in continuous dialogue with the US to resolve trade differences.

However, he stopped short of revealing whether the two countries have reached a deal or not.

Goyal made the remarks while addressing a press briefing regarding a slew of recently-announced measures to prop-up country's exports.

Asked whether the two countries have reached a trade deal which might be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming US trip, he replied that India was in continuous dialogue with the US and is working towards resolving all issues.

Hinting that some of the trade issues may find an early resolution, he, however, refrained from getting into details.

The Minister further said that any announcement over trade deal entirely depends on Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump's decision.

The development comes after speculations have built up regarding a trade deal which might be announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit.

Besides, the minister said that Uttar Pradesh government has proposed to host one of the four mega shopping festivals which will be held in 2020.

The state government is interested in hosting such an event to promote handicrafts, he said.

The ministry has so far asked state governments to send in their proposals regarding the mega events.

On last Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that as part of the steps taken to boost exports, India will organise annual mega shopping festivals, similar to the ones held in Dubai, to facilitate exchange between global producers and consumers.

She had said that these "mega shopping festivals" will be held at four destinations across the country and their themes will vary from gems and jewellery, textiles and leather to yoga, among others.

During Monday's press briefing, Goyal said that patent filing fees for MSMEs will be reduced to enhance IPR ecosystem.

AT the briefing, Goyal along with Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri, also launched 'Common Digital Platform for Issuance of electronic Certificates of Origin' (CoO).