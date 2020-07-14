India’s WPI inflation falls 1.81% in June

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price-based inflation declined 1.81 percent in June due to decline in prices of fuel and power, official data showed on Tuesday.

The rate of deflation in May was 3.21 percent.

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at (-1.81 percent) (provisional) for the month of June, 2020, as compared to 2.02 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles during June stood at 2.04 percent, as against 1.13 percent in May.

Deflation in Primary Articles stood at 1.21 percent in June as compared to 2.92 in May. In fuel and power basket, deflation stood at 13.60 percent in June, against 19.83 percent in the previous month.

Manufactured products, however, witnessed inflation of 0.08 percent in June. In May deflation was 0.42 percent.

Meanwhile, the final print of April WPI inflation stood at 1.57 percent, the ministry said.

“For the month of April, 2020 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 119.2 and WPI based rate of inflation stood at (-1.57%).Indices for the month of April 2020 are finalized in the light of improved response rate from the selected sources,” the official release stated.