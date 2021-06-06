Indian Railways cancels 6 special trains, check complete list here

New Delhi: Taking a view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the South Eastern Railway (SER) on Saturday (June 5) has decided to cancel special trains between New Delhi and Bhubaneswar for the month of June.

Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains by South Eastern Railway:

02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 11, June 14, June 17 and June 18

02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 12, June 15, June 17 and June 19.

02825 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 16

02826 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 18

02855 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special cancelled on June 12 and June 1

02856 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 13 and June 20

Meanwhile, the SER has extended the frequency of Hatia-Yesvantpur Special from Weekly to Bi-weekly.

Here’s the complete list of trains whose frequency have been increased:

02835 Hatia-Yesvantpur Special will now run on Tuesday and Sunday

02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia Special will now run on Thursday and Tuesday.

Besides SER, other regional railways have also cancelled several special trains in the past few months as a result of low occupancy due to the surge in Covid-19 in India amid the second wave of the pandemic.

In May 2021, a host of trains run by the Indian Railways stood cancelled. The Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled 31 pairs of Intercity Special, Passenger special and Express special trains.

Meanwhile, The Western Railway discontinued 19 special trains till further orders in May.

