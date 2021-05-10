Indian Railways passengers alert! 19 more special trains cancelled till further orders– Check complete list of trains

New Delhi: A host of trains run by the Indian Railways will stand cancelled till further orders.

The Western Railway has decided to discontinue 19 special trains till further orders. In a tweet, Western Railway has said, "Some special trains will remain cancelled till further advice."

Passengers kindly take note. Some special trains will remain cancelled till further advice.

Western Railway has announced the cancellation of 19 special trains till further orders. 2 trains were canceled on 9 May. From today till May 16, 17 more trains will be canceled till further orders.



Canceled trains from May 10 until next order

09233 Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Special Train

09220 Ahmedabad-Chennai Central Superfast Special train

09424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Festival Special Train

Canceled trains from May 11 until further orders

09234 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Special

09055 Valsad-Jodhpur Special train

09332 Indore-Kochuveli Special train

09416 Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Special

Canceled trains from May 12 until further orders

09219 Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Superfast Special train

02908 Hapa-Madgaon Superfast Special train

09056 Jodhpur - Valsah Special train

Canceled trains from May 13 until further orders

09043 Bandra-Bhagat's Kothi Special

09423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Festival Special

09262 Porbandar-Kochuveli Special train

Canceled trains from May 14 until further orders

02907 Madgaon-Hapa Superfast

09044 Bhagat's Kothi-Bandra Special

09331 Kochuveli-Indore Special

Canceled trains from May 16 until further orders

09261 Kochuveli-Porbandar Special

The Eastern Railway had last week decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization. In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.

It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.

North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.

