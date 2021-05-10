Indian Railways passengers alert! 19 more special trains cancelled till further orders– Check complete list of trains

New Delhi: A host of trains run by the Indian Railways will stand cancelled till further orders.
The Western Railway has decided to discontinue 19 special trains till further orders. In a tweet, Western Railway has said, "Some special trains will remain cancelled till further advice."
Western Railway has announced the cancellation of 19 special trains till further orders. 2 trains were canceled on 9 May. From today till May 16, 17 more trains will be canceled till further orders.
Canceled trains from May 10 until next order
09233 Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Special Train
09220 Ahmedabad-Chennai Central Superfast Special train
09424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Festival Special Train
Canceled trains from May 11 until further orders
09234 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Special
09055 Valsad-Jodhpur Special train
09332 Indore-Kochuveli Special train
09416 Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Special
Canceled trains from May 12 until further orders
09219 Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Superfast Special train
02908 Hapa-Madgaon Superfast Special train
09056 Jodhpur - Valsah Special train
Canceled trains from May 13 until further orders
09043 Bandra-Bhagat's Kothi Special
09423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Festival Special
09262 Porbandar-Kochuveli Special train
Canceled trains from May 14 until further orders
02907 Madgaon-Hapa Superfast
09044 Bhagat's Kothi-Bandra Special
09331 Kochuveli-Indore Special
Canceled trains from May 16 until further orders
09261 Kochuveli-Porbandar Special
The Eastern Railway had last week decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization. In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.
It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.
North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.
The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.
