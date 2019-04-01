हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Core sector growth

India's core sectors grows 2.1% in February

India&#039;s core sectors grows 2.1% in February

New Delhi: Eight Core Industries grew 2.1 percent in February as against 1.5 percent in January, government data showed on Monday.

Its cumulative growth during April to February, 2018-19 was 4.3 percent.

Eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- had grown by 5.3 percent in February 2018.

Coal production increased by 7.3 per cent in February, 2019 over February, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 7.1 percent during April to February, 2018-19over corresponding period of the previous year.

The Natural Gas production increased by 3.8 percent while its cumulative index increased by 0.8 percent during April to February, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production increased by 2.5 percent, steel production increased by 4.9 percent, cement production increased by 8.0 percent and electricity generation increased by 0.7 percent in February, data showed.

Meanwhile Petroleum Refinery production declined by 0.8 percent in February. Its cumulative index increased by 3.0 per cent during April to February, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year. Crude Oil production declined by 6.1 percent in February, 2019 over February, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 4.0 percent during April to February, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

