New Delhi: The combined wealth of India’s three richest families is now on par with the entire GDP of Singapore, amounting to 460 billion dollars. At the top of the list is the Ambani family whose business empire is valued at Rs 24.8 lakh crore (309 billion dollars). Following them is the Bajaj family, led by Niraj Baraj with a fortune of Rs 7.1 lakh crore while the Birla family under Mangalam Birla comes in third with Rs 5.4 lakh crore.

The Adani family isn’t included in the list of wealthiest families because they are first-generation entrepreneurs. Leading the list of first-generation entrepreneurs the Adani family’s business interests are valued at Rs 15.5 lakh crore.

They are followed by the Poonawalla family who run the Serum Institute of India with a valuation of Rs 2.4 lakh crore. In third place is the Divi family, who oversee Divi’s Laboratories with a business worth Rs 91,200 crore.

The business families featured in the 2024 list collectively control 1.3 trillion dollars surpassing the combined GDP of Switzerland and the UAE. Among these, 124 families each boast a net worth of at least 1 billion dollars.

The list also highlights remarkable share price growth since inheritance with the Benu Bangur family leading the way with a 571-fold increase. They are followed by the Taparia family, whose shares have grown 387-fold, and the Dharmpal Agarwal family with a 316-fold rise. Haldiram Snacks has secured its place as the most valuable unlisted company in India, boasting a remarkable valuation of Rs 63,000 crore.