INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

IREDA To Raise Rs 4500 Crore Through Fresh Equity Issue; Govt Shareholding To Be Diluted Via QIP

The fund-raising exercise aims to strengthen IREDA’s capital base, enabling the organization to scale its financing for renewable energy projects and further accelerate India’s transition to clean energy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has said it has received approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for raising approximately Rs 4500 crore through fresh equity issue.

The approval was granted by DIPAM based on the recommendations of a High-Level Committee. The fund-raising will be carried out through the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route, with a planned dilution of the Government of India’s shareholding in IREDA by up to 7% on a post-issue basis, to be executed in one or more tranches.

Commenting on this approval, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, said, “DIPAM approval represents a critical step forward in our expansion plans. With fresh capital infusion, we will be better positioned to support India’s ambitious renewable energy goals and continue playing a pivotal role in financing clean energy projects across the country.”

