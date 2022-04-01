LPG cylinder prices April 1, 2022: Cooking gas becomes costlier by Rs 250, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: The prices of commercial LPG have been hiked for the second time in a month. Rates of 19 kg commercial LPG have been increased by Rs 250 per cylinder effective from today, April 1. With this, the 19 kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253.

On March 1, the price of commercial LPG was increased by Rs 105.

However, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders today.

On March 22, domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision. LPG rates were last revised on October 6, 2021. Simultaneously, the price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs 949.50 for each 14.2-kg bottle in the national capital.

LPG prices had gone up by close to Rs 100 per cylinder between July and October 6, 2021, before criticism halted the revision in rates.

Both LPG and auto fuel prices had been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling, first because of demand returning with economies globally rebounding from the pandemic induced slowdown and then due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates.

However, the government pays no subsidy on LPG in most cities and the price of the refill that consumers, including the poor women who got free connection under the much-talked Ujjwala scheme, is the same as non-subsidised or market price LPG.

