Meet India’s First Billionaire: Wealth Exceeded 2% Of US GDP, Owned Rs 1000 Cr Paperweight And 50 Rolls-Royce Cars

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla might be the richest person in the world today but did you know that an Indian once held that title? And here’s the twist—it wasn’t someone from the Ambani, Tata, or Adani families. Curious to find out who this mystery tycoon was? Keep reading to discover his incredible story.

India has a rich history of luxury and wealth but few can compare to the incredible fortune of Osman Ali Khan. As the last Nizam of Hyderabad his wealth was so vast that East India Company recognised him as India’s first and richest billionaire with a net worth of 1910987 crore ($230 billion).

A Life of Luxury

Nizman Osman Ali Khan’s fortune was so immense that it accounted for 2 percent of the US GDP, according to Times Magazine. His wealth largely came from Golconda Mines, the primary diamond source of his time. The Nizams of Hyderabad were known for their extravagant lifestyle and patronage of the arts and rules for 224 years, leaving a remarkable legacy.

Mir Osman Ali Khan’s opulence was legendary—he collected fifty Rolls-Royce cars, used a Rs 1000 crore diamond as a paperweight and amassed a staggering 100 million pounds of gold and 400 million pounds of jewels. He even had his own private airline.

Simple Habits Behind the Luxury

Nizam Osman Ali Khan’s life was a fascinating blend of immense wealth and surprising modesty. Despite owning some of the world's most valuable diamonds like the Koh-i-Noor and Hope diamonds he was known for his unusual habits. He preferred his bedroom to be cleaned only once a year and often dressed simply, contrary to his opulent lifestyle.

His fondness for Osmania biscuits made by Vicaji Bakery became so well-known that these treats are forever linked to his legacy. His story is a unique mix of legendary wealth and unexpected modesty, making him a standout figure in Indian history.