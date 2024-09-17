Myntra Big Fashion Festival Kicks Off On September 26: Check Deals, Discounts, And Offers

Bengaluru: Myntra has unveiled the highly anticipated dates of its Big Fashion Festival (BFF).

Set to commence on September 26, 2024, this edition sees BoAt as its title sponsor. The festival will feature a whopping 3.4 million styles, marking a 47 per cent increase from its previous edition.

The event will see participation from more than 9700+ leading brands across domestic, international and homegrown; customers will be spoilt for choices with an array of products across categories. Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra's loyalty program will get Early Access to the Big Fashion festival 24 hours in advance, on the 25th of September.

This year's festival is filled with innovative deals that will provide great value to customers. Additionally, the Big Fashion Festival will have 'Brand Of The Day' with special deals, allowing customers to access selections from their favourite brands at never-before value. One of the most value-driven deals is 'Buy 1 Get 4', an unparalleled opportunity for customers to shop to their heart's content and refresh their wardrobes for the festive season.

Speaking on the BFF, Neha Wali, Senior Director, Revenue and Growth, Myntra said, "This edition of Big Fashion Festival is not just about shopping; it's about redefining the festive fashion experience for our customers. With an unparalleled array of styles and value-driven propositions, we are committed to offering trend-first fashion, beauty and lifestyle to millions of Indians celebrating the diverse range of festivals all over the country. Myntra's cutting-edge tech and differentiated services, in addition to our selection from international, domestic and homegrown brands are sure to make the shopping experience truly seamless and enjoyable."

During the event, customers can avail additional 7.5 per cent+5 per cent off using Myntra's co-branded credit card in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank, to unlock more value on their purchases. In addition to assured cashbacks from PhonePe, through financial banks like ICICI, Kotak and Axis, shoppers can also avail up to 10 per cent off while making their festive purchases.

Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands and in m-commerce play.

Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 9700+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levi's, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, HUDA Beauty, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.