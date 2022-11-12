Petrol- Diesel price today, November 12: Check latest prices in your city
Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.83 per cent at USD 88.92 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 2.69 per cent higher at USD 96.19 per barrel in New York.
Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Crude oil prices rose by Rs 151 to Rs 7,182 per barrel in futures trade as participants widened their positions following firm spot demand yesterday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery traded higher by Rs 151 or 2.15 per cent at Rs 7,182 per barrel in 5,191 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.83 per cent at USD 88.92 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 2.69 per cent higher at USD 96.19 per barrel in New York.
The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. Petrol now costs Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre.
Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 12, 2022, in your city:
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?
If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.
