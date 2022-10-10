Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 10: Crude oil prices take a breather; Check latest petrol and diesel rates in YOUR city

New Delhi: With Brent crude prices easing-off five-week highs today, the oil marketing firms have got a breather as well as a hope of strong gains. The speculations were high about petrol, and diesel price hikes following OPEC's announcement of a production cut and the European Union's embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents to $97.11 a barrel today while West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $91.88 a barrel, lower by 76 cents.

In India, Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum revise their fuel prices with effect from every midnight based on international benchmark prices. However, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices for quite some time now.

Below is the petrol and diesel prices for key cities:

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website. Suppose your city is Trivandrum, then you can send a message on 9224992249 by typing RSP 124923 and you will get the latest fuel price on your mobile. Check your city list at iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.