Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 15, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 16th day, check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 16th day by oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.19 per litre today, while diesel in the capital city is priced at Rs 88.62 per litre. The last fuel price cut happened on September 5 when it got reduced by 15 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) regularly make changes in the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

The petrol price in Mumbai seems to be the highest as compared to other metros, standing at a staggering Rs 107.26 per litre. The diesel prices stood at Rs 96.19 per litre. The change in fuel prices happens due to VAT and local taxes. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Check the petrol prices in different cities:

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 98.96 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.26 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.71 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 106.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.30 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.70 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.04 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.26 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.69 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.21 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.38 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.70 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.35 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 98.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.32 per litre

