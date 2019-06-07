close

Narendra Modi

PM Modi reconstitutes Niti Aayog: Here is the new structure

While all other full time members have been retained, Bibek Debroy has been dropped this time.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved reconstitution of government think-tank Niti Aayog.

While all other full time members have been retained, Bibek Debroy has been dropped this time. Debroy was appointed full-time member when the Aayog was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet on January 1, 2015.

Modi has also included  Home Minister Amit Shah as an ex-officio member for the Ayog.

This will be the new structure after reconstitution of Niti Aayog

Chairperson: Prime Minister

Vice-Chairperson: Dr. Rajiv Kumar

Full-Time Members

(i) V.K. Saraswat

(ii) Prof. Ramesh Chand

(iii) Dr. V.K. Paul

Ex-officio Members

(i) Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence

(ii)  Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

(iii) Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs

(iv)  Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Special Invitees:

(i)  Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

(ii) Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

(iii)  Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry

(iv)  Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Planning.

