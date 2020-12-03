हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Public Holidays in India 2021: Check out the complete list and plan your holidays accordingly

The information regarding public holidays becomes really handy on two occassions --when you want to take a quick retreat (in case of long weekends) and when you want to go on a planned leave.

New Delhi: As the year 2020 winds down, we would all be looking forward to 2021. While 2020 was saddled by the burden of COVID-19 pandemic that restricted our travel plans, one hopes that the coming year will be better.

These holidays are as per the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The holiday list is categorised on the basis of Gazetted Holidays (denoted by G) as well as some very popular Restricted Holidays.

Month Holiday
January 1 New Year
January 13 Lohri
January 14

Makar Sankranti/Pongal

 
January 20 Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday
January 26 Republic Day (G)
February 16 Basant Panchami / Sri Panchami 
February 19 Shivaji Jayanti
February 26 Hazarat Ali's Birthday
February 27 Guru Ravidas's Birthday
March 8 Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti 
March 11 Maha Shivaratri
March 28 Holika Dahan/Dolyatra
March 29 Holi  (G)
April 2 Good Friday (G)
April 13 Chaitra Sukladi/ Gudi Padava/ Ugadi/Cheti Chand/ Vaisakhi/ Vishu
April 21 Ram Navami (G)
April 25 Mahavir Jayanti (G)
May 1 Labour Day
May 14 Eid-ul-Fitar (G)
May 26 Buddha Purnima (G)
July 12 Rath Yatra
July 21 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (G)
August 15 Independence Day (G)
August 19 Muharram (G)
August 21 Onam
August 22 Raksha Bandhan
August 30 Janamashtami (G)
September 10 Vinayaka Chaturthi
October 2 Gandhi Jayanti (G)
October 15 Dussehra (G)
October 19 Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (G)
November 4 Diwali (G)
November 6 Bhai Duj 

November 19
 

 Gurupurab  (G)
December 25 Christmas (G)

This must be noted that the above holiday calendar is by no means an exhaustive list but it gives a glimpse into the most popular public holidays. 

Diesel, Petrol prices hiked for 2nd day– Check fuel prices in metro cities on December 3, 2020
