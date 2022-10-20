New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela' on October 22 -- a drive to recruit 10 lakh people. The Rozgar Mela will be launched by PM Modi via video-conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said on Thursday.

"This will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," said an official release.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Ministries/Departments of Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech enabled.