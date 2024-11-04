Rs 2.25 Lakh Salary: RBI Invites Applications For Post Of Deputy Governor

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the post of Deputy Governor offering Rs 2.25 as Salary and Allowances.

Qualifications and Experience For RBI Deputy Governor

Persons who have at least 25 years of work experience in Public Administration including experience at the level of Secretary or equivalent in the Government of India; or

Persons who have at least 25 years of work experience in an Indian or International Public Financial Institutions; or

Persons of exceptional merit and track record at the national or international level in the relevant field(s).

2. Age: Not more than 60 years of age as on 15.01.2025.

3. Salary and Allowances: The post carries the pay scale of Rs. 2,25,000/- (Level 17)

4. Term of Office: The appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment.

5. Submission of applications: Applications duly filled in, together with the CV, one passport size photograph and names & contact details of three references, should be submitted to:

Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra

Under Secretary (BO.I)

Department of Financial Services

Ministry of Finance, 2nd floor

Jeevan Deep Building, Parliament Street

New Delhi – 110 001

Tel: 011- 23747189

Email: bo1@nic.in

5.1 The format of the application is available at https://financialservices.gov.in/ and https://rbi.org.in/.

6. Due by: The last date of submission of applications is November 30, 2024.

RBI has mentioned that the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services will in no case, be responsible for non-receipt of applications or any delay in receipt thereof.

Furthermore, the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) is free to identify and recommend any other person also, based on merit, who has not applied for the post. The committee may also recommend relaxation in the eligibility and qualifications / experience criteria, in respect of outstanding candidates.