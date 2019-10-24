Sensex, Nifty open higher; HCL Tech gains 6% after Q2 results

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 268 points to 39,300 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.57 percent to 11,671 after the arly trends from Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections showed that the BJP is leading ahead in both the states.

The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.54 percent. The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 918 stocks advanced and 411 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty Media Index's 1 percent gain.

HCL Tech and HDFC were the top performers on NSE.

The Sensex had closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the auto sector which got a boost after better than expected results by Bajaj Auto. It had closed 94.99 points higher at 39,058.83 after logging an intra-day high of 39,196.67 and a low of 38,866.08. Nifty ended at 11,604.10, gaining 15.75 points.

Infosys on Wednesday gained 2.33 per cent after heavy selling on Tuesday following a number of clarifications by the company. HCL Tech, Eitcher Motors and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers and Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Zee lost the most on the bourses among the Nifty50 stocks.