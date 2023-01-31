Union Budget 2023-24: How to download budget documents?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will tomorrow (February 1) present her fifth straight Union Budget when she presents financial statements and tax proposals for fiscal year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024).

LIVE at 11 am on 1st February (Tomorrow)



Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament



Union Budget 2023-24: How to download the document

If you want to download Union Budget 2023-24, you will be able to find it on government's official website: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/. The Union Budget 2023-24 document will be available once FM Sitharaman finishes giving her Budget speech.

Step 1. Log on to official website of Union Budget

Step 2. Currently the website has these tabs :Economic Survey, Budget Speeches, Previous Union Budgets, Previous Economic Surveys

Step 3. Once the Budget 2023 Tab is available, you can click on it

Step 4. You will be directed to a new page. Click on ' Download Budget' link and then access the document