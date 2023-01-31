topStoriesenglish2567858
Union Budget 2023-24: How to download budget documents?

The Union Budget 2023-24 document will be available once FM Sitharaman finishes giving her Budget speech.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Union Budget 2023-24: How to download budget documents?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will tomorrow (February 1) present her fifth straight Union Budget when she presents financial statements and tax proposals for fiscal year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024).

Union Budget 2023-24: How to download the document

If you want to download Union Budget 2023-24, you will be able to find it on government's official website: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/. The Union Budget 2023-24 document will be available once FM Sitharaman finishes giving her Budget speech.

Step 1. Log on to official website of Union Budget

Step 2. Currently the website has these tabs :Economic Survey, Budget Speeches, Previous Union Budgets, Previous Economic Surveys

Step 3. Once the Budget 2023 Tab is available, you can click on it

Step 4. You will be directed to a new page. Click on ' Download Budget' link and then access the document

