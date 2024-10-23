Vice President Fired After Bonus And Raise At This Company– Find Out Why

New Delhi: A recent Reddit post has sparked discussions about corporate layoffs in the tech sector, featuring a surprising story from a former Vice President of a U.S company. The employee after just 1.5 years in his role was stunned to find himself laid off shortly after receiving a 25 per cent bonus and a salary increase.

He expressed his disbelief and stated that he had never received any negative feedback during his tenure and was considered a high performer. This incident raises important questions about job security and the unpredictability of corporate decisions, even for those in leadership positions.

"I was let go last Wednesday. I had been working at this company for 1.5 years as a VP and not once did I receive negative feedback. During my review in March, I got a very good raise and got an additional 25% bonus," the man shared in a Reddit post.

The former VP took to social media to share his experience of being unexpectedly fired during a meeting with the CEO and COO. He explained that the decision was purely financial, not personal. Although he was offered severance and COBRA for 10 days, he later discovered that the company had quickly hired someone else to take over his role. This left him feeling frustrated and angry especially since he had consistently met deadlines and performed well in his job.

In response to the post, a Reddit user shared a similar experience, saying, "The company I worked for did the same thing to me. I was the Director of Operations for five years; always hit my marks before deadline, always had a decent pay bump...basically, I checked all the boxes. Then, inexplicably, my position suddenly 'needed' to be in-office where the new VP could see me...but the position had been restructured. I was laid off."

Another user added, "My ex-coworker had the same thing, worked his back off after the pandemic, was replaced in a whim but with good severance. Two weeks in they send him a 10-page excel sheet to fill up all the missing contacts, process info, everything he could think of. He never replied to the email."

A third user offered words of encouragement, saying, "It's normal to grieve a loss like this. And it's normal to be pissed. But as they said, 'it's not personal.' Don't beat yourself up over this. You can overanalyze everything you did right, but maybe from a business point, it didn't make sense. I know you feel betrayed, but don't live in these feelings forever."