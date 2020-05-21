AI-powered mobile app National Test Abhyas launched for mock tests for JEE Main, NEET 2020

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday (May 20) launched a new Artificial Intelligence-powered mobile app called the ‘National Test Abhyas' for mock tests for JEE Main, NEET 2020. NTA has developed the AI-powered app to allow the aspiring candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams under the purview NTA.

"The app has been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to closure of educational institutions and NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) due to the continuing lockdown," said PIB in a press release.
 
"With this facility for the students, India has taken the lead in restoring a semblance of normalcy in one more crucial area –test preparations – even as we tackle these unprecedented times that have led to significant changes in life around the world," it added.

The free of cost app can be used by students across the country to access high quality tests. The tests are easily downloadable and can be completed off-line too.

Speaking at the occasion, the HRD Minister said, “This timely launch is designed to ensure that no student is left behind in getting exposure to practice testing, especially when Student’s loss due to closure of educational institutions is to be compensated and NTA’s Test-Practice Centers are shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown.” 

"The app will make available practice tests on smartphones or computers for all students in India irrespective of their level of access to devices and quality of network. The app also has an offline mode where students, on downloading the mock tests, can attempt the test without the internet. The app works on Android-based smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app will be soon available on iOS," said the PIB press release.

After downloading the app, the students will need to sign-up or register with some basic details, create a free account, and then start accessing mock tests free of cost for their selected examination(s). 

“It’s evident that one of the app’s major benefits is that once student downloads the test,  it works perfectly even without internet connectivity, which will prove advantageous for students even in areas with low bandwidth and remove obstacles in the way of large-scale online test preparation. In addition to that  NTA has developed extensive support system at http://nta.ac.in/abhyas/help.  The NTA has also instituted live support from 10 AM to midnight for the first seven days of the release to ensure that any issues experienced by student are proactively addressed”, said the HRD Minister. 

