AIIMS INI SS Result 2023-24 Released At aiimsexam.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here

AIIMS INI SS Result 2023-24: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released a list of tentatively selected candidates for SS admissions by roll number. Candidates who took the exam can view and obtain their results at aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website. Candidates should be aware that this is a provisional result that is subject to further document verification.

"This result is published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-SS without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificates etc. as applicable. Candidature will be canceled in case of any discrepancy detected at any stage (even after admission)," reads the official notice.

AIIMS INI SS Result 2023-24: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. On the homepage that appears, click on the AIIMS INI SS result link.

3. A PDF file will open, and candidates will have access to it.

4. Download it and save it for future use.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be called for departmental assessment (20 marks) related to the course for which the candidate has applied in the respective department for all AIIMS through video conferencing mode only, as stated by AIIMS.