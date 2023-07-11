AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result To Be Released Today At aiimsexams.ac.in- Steps To Check Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) counseling round 2 results today. The INI SS counseling result round 2 for the July session may be seen on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI SS 2023 counseling procedure began with the release of the merit list, followed by the first round of seat distribution.

The result of the counseling will reveal the institute and course that will be assigned to each candidate based on their choices and rank in the admission examination.

AIIMS INI SS 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the INI SS counselling section.

Step 3: Now click on the link available for round 2 counselling results and enter your login details such as registration number and password.

Step 4: AIIMS INI SS result for round 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can check their allocated institute and course.

Step 6: Download the result and proceed further with the admission process as per the instructions.

It is important for candidates to understand that the seat allocation is definitive and cannot be modified once the counselling results are announced. Candidates assigned a seat in this round must complete the admission processes within the timeframe indicated to secure their admission.