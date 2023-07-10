AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Dates To Be Out Soon At eapcet.sche.aptonline.in- Check List Of Documents Required

AP EAMCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education APSCHE, will soon release the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 dates for applicants who have qualified for the AP EAMCET Exam 2023. As the results were announced on June 14, 2023, applicants can expect counselling to begin this month; nevertheless, students are recommended to wait for official confirmation from the council. The announcement will be made on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Counseling for EAPCET students is handled by the APSCHE. A notification will be issued with all important dates such as the date of online registration, choice filling, slot booking, certificate verification, provisional allotment date, reporting date, and other instructions.

AP EAMCET 2023: List of documents required

1. AP EAMCET rank card 2023

2. AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket

3. Class 12-mark sheet and passing certificate.

4. Transfer certificate.

5. Date of birth proof or class 10 passing certificate.

6. EWS certificate (if any) 7. Residence certificate

8. Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate.

9. Integrated community certificate (If any)

10. Income certificate of parents

11. Local status certificate.

12. Category certificate (If any)

Meanwhile, ahead of the counselling times, students can review the documents needed for registration and certificate verification.